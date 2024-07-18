5 More Suspected Cases Of Chandipura Virus Reported From Gujarat

12 samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, say officials (Representational)

Five more suspected cases of Chandipura virus have been reported from Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. According to the officials, 14 people suspected of being infected with the virus were admitted to Sabarkantha Civil Hospital.

"Till now, there are 14 cases of Chandipura virus in Sabarkantha Civil Hospital. Out of the 14 cases, 6 people have died. 7 cases under treatment at Himmatnagar Hospital," Sabarkantha District Health Officer Raj Sutariya told ANI.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Wednesday confirmed the first fatality of a four-year-old girl who had contracted the Chandipura virus in Gujarat.

In the past 24 hours, a total of five children were found suspected of Chandipura virus in Himmatnagar.

According to the officials, 6 children are under treatment in Himmatnagar Civil for the suspected Chandipura virus infection.

Many districts in Gujarat have reported suspected cases of Chandipura virus infection.

According to the officials, three deaths from Chandipura virus infection have been reported in the Aravalli district of Gujarat.

Gujarat's Kheda district reported one case of the Chandipura virus.

According to the officials, 12 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Neighboring Rajasthan has also reported one death from the Chandipura virus.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the Chandipura virus situation in the state and the measures taken to control the epidemic. In this meeting held in the presence of Health Minister Rishikesh Patel and other senior officials, the CM held a video conference with the State Municipal Commissioners, District Collectors and District Development Officers, as well as the Chief District Health Officers, to get the details of their district performance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)