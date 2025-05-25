Video: 6-Km Long Traffic Jam On Uttarakhand Highway After Rain, Landslides

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has activated landslide zones, leading to debris on the highway and massive traffic jams as the tourist season begins.

Landslides and heavy rain have led to a six-kilometre-long traffic jam on the Badrinath highway, which runs from Dhari Devi temple, located on the banks of the Alaknanda river, to Khankra, which is six kilometres away.

A real-time Google traffic update around 4 pm showed heavier traffic than usual on National Highway 7 (NH 7), which connects many pilgrim sites, Rishikesh, Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Karnaprayag, Chamoli, Joshimath and Badrinath.

Live traffic update at 4:15 pm

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Google Maps

The Dhari Devi temple is located between Srinagar in Uttarakhand and Rudraprayag. The highway runs along the Alaknanda River.

Visuals showed cars, Force Travellers, trucks lined up and crawling in the traffic and JCB machines clearing mountain debris from the highway.

Cars wait as a JCB machine clears debris off the highway

The weather officer predicted dust storms across West and East Rajasthan till May 27 and hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.