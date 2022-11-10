5 Killed In Fire At Fireworks Godown In Madurai, Rescue Underway

At least five people were killed Thursday in a fire at a fireworks godown at Thirumangalam in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

Rescue work is underway. R Shiav Prasad, Madurai Superintendent of Police, told NDTV, "Five people have died. Its a storage cum cracker manugacturing unit. We are investigating the cause".

Ten others have suffered injuries and are being treated.

Investigators say the unit had licence to manufacture crackers. Another police officer on the ground added, "The mortal remains are dismembered. Such was the impact."

Videos show mutilated body parts strewn around the godown. A few concrete structures too appear blown away.

Another police official coordinating from Sindupatty police station said, "Two fire tenders have reached the spot. We hear identification is difficult."