5 Killed After Bus Carrying 36 Passengers Falls Into Drain In Punjab

Five passengers including a woman were killed and over two dozen were injured after a private bus fell into a drain in Punjab's Faridkot district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road at around 8 am when the bus carrying 36 passengers was going from Muktsar to Amritsar, they said.

The bus plunged into the drain from a 10-feet high bridge after it collided with a truck, officials said.

Five people have died in the incident, Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain told PTI over the phone.

Of those killed, four were residents of Muktsar district, said officials.

They said 26 passengers were admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Of the injured, two have been referred to another hospital in Amritsar. One of them lost an arm in the accident.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)