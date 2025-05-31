5 Killed, 6 Injured As Car Carrying Wedding Guests Overturns In UP

Five people, including a child, lost their lives and six others were seriously injured when a car carrying wedding guests overturned and fell into a ditch in the Majhila police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

The incident took place near Bhuppa Purva turn, when an ertiga car returning from a wedding in Kusma village went out of control and met with a fatal accident.

According to the officials, all passengers were returning to Pali village after attending Neeraj's wedding in Patiyanim village.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital, where they were given medical treatment.

Police said that five passengers, including a child, died on the spot due to the impact of the crash, while six people sustained critical injuries.

Circle Officer Shahabad Anuj Kumar confirmed the accident and said, "While returning from the wedding procession, a car lost control and crashed near Police Station Majhila. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Five people were declared dead by the doctors. 6 people are being treated in the hospital. Police are carrying out the postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings."

Further, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, in a similar case on Friday, four people were killed and 15 others were seriously injured after a private bus lost control and overturned in Lakhouwa village under the Baksha police station area of Jaunpur district.

The private passenger bus was travelling through the area when it suddenly went out of control and overturned, leading to the death of the passengers on the spot.

According to Superintendent of Police, Dr Kaustubh, "A private bus carrying passengers in Lakhouwa of Baksha police station area of the district suddenly went out of control and overturned in Baksha. In this tragic accident, four people died on the spot, while 15 other passengers were seriously injured."

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where many were in critical condition.

