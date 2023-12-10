5 Key Points About Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's New Chief Minister

Mr Sai is close to former Chief Minister Raman Singh, who served from 2003 to 2018.

The new Chief Minister's political journey started from the post of a sarpanch.

Mr Sai had been an MLA from 1990 to 1998. He was elected from Raigarh constituency in the 1999 Lok Sabha election.

He became Chhattisgarh BJP chief in 2006, and a Union Minister of State in the centre.