Mob Surrounds Meghalaya Chief Minister's Office, 5 Injured In Attack

5 were injured in a mob attack at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's office

A mob attack at the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma left five security personnel injured. Mr Sangma is unharmed. He is, however, still inside his office in Tura as hundreds have surrounded the compound.

Garo Hills-based civil society groups have been on a hunger strike demanding for a winter capital in Tura.

Trouble started this evening when hundreds of people gathered outside the Chief Minister's office and started throwing stones. Five security personnel were injured in the attack. They were brought inside Mr Sangma's office.

Visuals show the injured security personnel lying on the floor, while Mr Sangma tends to them.

While Mr Sangma is safe, he is unable to get out of the office as the protesters have blocked the access road.

The situation is under control but tense, the Chief Minister's Office said.