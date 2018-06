The five people injured in the explosion are said to be stable.

Five persons were injured in a low intensity blast inside a park in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.A low intensity explosion occurred toady evening inside a park in Mansabal district of Ganderbal, in central Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.Five people were injured in the blast. They were all admitted to a hospital and their condition I said to be stable.A police investigation has been initiated into the explosion.