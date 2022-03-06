International Women's Day 2022: Here Are 5 Interesting Ways To Make March 8 Special

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It's a day to raise a toast to the efforts of women across fields in shaping a more equal world. On this day, a variety of events are held to honour women and learn more about the issues that they face. The theme of this year's International Women's Day is ‘Break the Bias'. So, here are a few suggestions to help you to organise activities aimed at eliminating gender bias, and celebrating International Women's Day 2022 with gusto.

Organise a coffee morning or high tea

A coffee morning or high tea session can be an easy way to reconnect with the women in your family or friends' circle. You can also host this get-together virtually to ensure that you follow social distancing norms. Encourage everyone to share their life stories, talk about the inspirational women in their lives or a female public figure they admire. You can also use this opportunity to acknowledge the amazing women in your life and let them know how important they are.

Host a screening of women-centric movies

The way many people perceive gender representation and issues related to it are, at times, heavily influenced by cinematic representation. This year, on March 8, gather your women friends or family members to see the world through movies directed by women filmmakers or those starring women in pivotal roles. Some of the examples could be Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara directed by Zoya Akhtar, Kahaani starring Vidya Balan, Suffragette, a film that shows how a woman's life changes when she is recruited to join the UK's suffragette movement, or Hooligan Sparrow, a documentary that follows a human rights activist seeking justice for abused girls.

Trivia challenge

Organise a fun International Women's Day trivia challenge. The game requires players to identify prominent women from across the world based on their accomplishments. You can also organise this challenge virtually.

Dress like a woman icon

If you've already returned to your workplaces, you can encourage your entire team to dress up as their favourite female icon. You may even implement a suffragette white dress code or ask your co-workers to wear purple-coloured clothing to demonstrate their support for International Women's Day. Purple has long been associated with gender equality.

Advocate gender equality at the workplace

Businesses must build inclusive work environments. Examine your company's policies and/or challenge your business leaders to ensure that women receive fair and equitable support at the workplace.