5 Final-Year Medical Students Arrested For Allegedly Ragging Dalit Junior

The accused stormed into the 19-year-old Dalit's room on the night of December 24. (Representational)

Five senior students of a medical college in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar have been arrested for allegedly ragging a Dalit freshman on Christmas Eve. They were sent to judicial custody on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim at the local police station.

According to the complaint, the five final-year students entered the 19-year-old Dalit's room at the college hostel on the night of December 24. They verbally abused him, after which one of the accused slapped him. They then took him to the terrace of the building, where they continued to abuse him late into the night.

Police said the accused, who hailed from North Indian states, were drinking on Christmas eve.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and the Karnataka Education Act-1983. Some of these are non-bailable sections.

According to the Karnataka Education Act-1983, a person found guilty of ragging a junior student can be punished with imprisonment of up to a year. It also specifies that such offenders will be arrested on non-bailable warrants.

Last month, four medical students were expelled from a Shimla college for allegedly ragging a first-year student hours before a freshers' party.