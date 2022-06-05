5 Family Members Found Hanging In Bihar, Daughter Claims Murder

Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway. (Representational)

The Bihar Police on Sunday found the bodies of five members of a family hanging at their residence in the Mau village of Bihar's Samastipur.

According to the Vidyapatinagar Superintendent of police Hridya Kant, the dead family members have been identified as Manoj Jha, his wife Sundarmani Devi, two children -- Satyam Kumar, 10, and Shivam, 8 -- and Manoj's mother Sita Devi.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to carry forward the investigation in the matter, said Mr Kant.

Manoj Jha, who used to run a tobacco shop, had two sons and two daughters, said police. One of the daughters has alleged that the said case is not a matter of suicide rather a murder.

She remarked that the money lenders killed Manoj Jha as he was unable to pay them back Rs 3 lakh that he borrowed to wed off the younger daughter, three months ago.

"They used to torture and blackmail them by threatening for filing a case. He got scared as he did not have enough knowledge about the law and order," she said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police added.

