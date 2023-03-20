5 Facts On Anil Jaisinghani, Arrested In Amruta Fadnavis Blackmail Case

An alleged bookie, Anil Jaisinghani has 17 cases registered against him and is wanted in at least five states.

Anil Jaisinghani has been arrested at least three times in the past in betting cases. He had been on the run for around eight years before his recent arrest.

Anil Jaisinghani allegedly used to place bets, to the tune of crores, during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and was on the radar of BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Securities Unit (ACSU).

In 2015, two of Anil Jaisinghani's houses were raided by the Gujarat division of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who charged him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.