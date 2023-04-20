5 Facts About Naroda Gam Case During 2002 Gujarat Riots

The massacre at Naroda Gam was one of the nine major 2002 communal riots cases investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court and heard by special courts.

All the accused are currently out on bail. Out of the total 86 accused, 18 died during the trial.

The prosecution and defence examined 187 and 57 witnesses, respectively, during the trial that started in 2010 and went on for nearly 13 years with six judges successively presiding over the case.

Home Minister Amit Shah appeared in court as a defence witness for Ms Kodnani in 2017. She was a minister in the Gujarat government headed by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2002, when the riots broke out following the burning of a coach of the Sabarmati Express in which Hindu pilgrims were travelling in Gujarat's Godhra.