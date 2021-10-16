5 Dead, Many Missing After Kerala Rain Triggers Floods, Landslides

At least five people were killed in rain-related incidents as several parts of Kerala received a downpour today.

Landslides have been reported in Kottayam and Idukki districts. Twelve people are reported missing in Kottayam.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts have been put on red alert.

There is an orange alert in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

On the state government's request, the Army, Navy and Air Force have stepped in to help the civil administration handle the situation.

Mi-17 and Sarang helicopters are on standby and all bases under Southern Air Command are on high alert.

The Army has deployed its personnel in the flood-affected areas. An Army column comprising about 30 personnel has moved to Kanjirappalliin Kottayam district from Pangode military station.

Southern Naval Command, too, has geared up to join in rescue work and is in touch with the state disaster management authority.

The Chief Minister's office has sent out a cautionary note, urging people to be extremely careful and avoid venturing out for travels into the mountains or near rivers.