5 Cops Suspended After 25-Year-Old Man Dies In Custody In Rajasthan

The man fainted during questioning and later died, the police said. (Representational)

Five policemen, including the SHO of a police station in Udaipur, were suspended while the rest were shunted to police lines after a 25-year-old man died in their custody, officials said on Friday.

Surendra Singh Devra, a resident of Devro ko Kheri, had allegedly eloped with a woman following which, her family members lodged a kidnapping case against him.

A team of Rajasthan Police detained Devra from Gujarat and brought him to Gogunda police station in Udaipur. During questioning, he fainted and was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they said.

In a statement, Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said the entire staff of the police station has been shunted to police lines while the post-mortem of the body was conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said Jhadol Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh will probe the matter.

"We have written to the state government following which compensation and government job will be provided as per rules," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Devra's relatives and Rajput community leaders held a protest demanding an FIR against the culprits under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, a financial compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victim's family along with a government job for a family member.

Following an assurance from the local administration, the family members accepted the body.

