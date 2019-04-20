5 Coaches Of Delhi-Bound Train Derail Near Kanpur

The train was travelling from Howrah in West Bengal to New Delhi.

Five coaches of a train travelling from Howrah in West Bengal to New Delhi derailed near Kanpur today, news agency ANI reported.

Coaches of the Poorva Express train derailed at about 1 AM near Rooma village, about 15 kilometers from Kanpur.

Visuals released by news agency ANI show the damaged coaches and injured passengers being taken to hospital.

"Rescue operation is underway. No casualties have been reported till now. Buses are being arranged to take passengers to Kanpur Central. Railway authorities have said that they are arranging a train for passengers from Kanpur to Delhi," Kanpur District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant was quoted as saying by ANI.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

