5 Charged For Planning To Target Parkash Singh Badal: Police

During interrogation, the accused revealed they had looted police rifles. (File)

Shamli Police on Wednesday named five people, associated with Sikh terrorist group Khalistan Liberation Front, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for "planning to target" former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Amrat Singh, Gurjan, Karan Singh, Jarman and Karma, among whom Jarman and Karma were absconding, while the rest have been arrested, said Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari.

Police and intelligence agencies of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are trying to locate the absconding people, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they had looted police rifles and were planning to target the former Punjab chief minister.

Police recovered the stolen rifles from the arrested, which were hidden in a Gurudwara in Shamli district.

On October 2, two police rifles were stolen from Jhinjhana police station area in Shamli district. In the incident, two policemen had sustained injuries.