'It's Victory For Fair Play': Big Supreme Court Quotes In Farm Laws Order

Here are top five quotes by the Supreme Court on farm laws and agitation:
This may be victory for fair play. We have no difficulty in assuaging saying nobody's land will be sold.
No power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws.
These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation.
We want to solve the problem and that's why we are making the committee. Give the names to us, we will decide.
We cannot ask the prime minister anything, he is not a party before us. This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate.