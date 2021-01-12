'It's Victory For Fair Play': Big Supreme Court Quotes In Farm Laws Order

Here are top five quotes by the Supreme Court on farm laws and agitation:

This may be victory for fair play. We have no difficulty in assuaging saying nobody's land will be sold. No power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws. These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation. We want to solve the problem and that's why we are making the committee. Give the names to us, we will decide. We cannot ask the prime minister anything, he is not a party before us. This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate.



Comments

The Supreme Court today put on hold three controversial laws at the core of the massive farmers' protests near Delhi. "We are staying three farm laws until further orders," the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said. The top court also said a committee would be formed to take over negotiations to end the crisis. The top court on Monday demanded the repeal of the three new farm laws, saying it was "extremely disappointed" with the negotiation process, and also expressed its inclination to stay the implementation of the acts. It asked the central government whether it would pause the three controversial laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi, and suggested a committee for negotiations.