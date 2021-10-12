5 Big Reasons For Power Crisis, According To Government

The Union Power Minister had earlier denied power failures due to a shortage of coal (Representational)

Battling an energy crisis with several states fearing outages, the government said today that the shortage of coal was caused by heavy rain driving up international prices.

Imported coal power plants have either been shut for 15-20 days or have been producing very little, putting pressure on domestic coal, Union Power Minister Pralhad Joshi said,

"Due to rains, there was coal shortage, causing an increase in international prices - from Rs 60 per ton to Rs 190 per ton. Subsequently, imported coal power plants are either shut for 15-20 days or producing very little. This put pressure on domestic coal," Mr Joshi told news agency ANI.

"We have continued our supply, even continued in the past despite dues. We are requesting them (states) to increase stock... There won't be a coal shortage," he assured.

Mr Joshi had earlier denied power failures due to a shortage of coal.

What is behind the current power crisis? According to the Power Ministry, the reasons are: