5 Big Points On Disengagement At Pangong Lake

The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in north bank of Pangong Lake to east of "Finger 8". Reciprocally, Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near "Finger 3".

There is also mention of disengagement in the south bank of Pangong Lake. The Kailash range is along this side and it's a critical area as controlling the heights give an advantage.

It has also been agreed to hold the next meeting of Senior Commanders within 48 hours after complete disengagement in Pangong Lake to resolve any remaining issues.

It has been agreed to have a temporary moratorium on military activities by both sides in the north bank of Pangong Lake, including patrolling to areas traditionally controlled by both sides. Patrolling will be resumed only when both sides reach an agreement.