5 Big Points From PM's Review Meet For Hot Weather Preparedness

PM Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.

PM Modi was also briefed about disasters related to heat, mitigation measures and preparedness of medical infrastructure.

The Food Corporation of India has been asked take measures to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.

PM Modi instructed the India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.