5 Big Points From PM's Review Meet For Hot Weather Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the hot weather conditions during the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stake-holders like common citizens

Here are five big points from the meeting:

  1. PM Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.

  2. PM Modi was also briefed about disasters related to heat, mitigation measures and preparedness of medical infrastructure.

  3. The Food Corporation of India has been asked take measures to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.

  4. PM Modi instructed the India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.

  5. PM Modi also stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals



