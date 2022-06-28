Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair's Arrest: 5 Big Court Arguments

The picture tweeted by Mr Zubair was from that movie. He didn't edit it.

The entire case borders on absurdity. Police say they were alerted to this tweet but this tweet is dated March 2018. Section 153 A needs two communities, which are the two communities here? This clip is from a movie which was cleared by the censor board.

I am a fact checker. I am journalist. I speak my mind in a democratic country.

Those tweets are there since 2018. What has happened between 2018-2022 because of this tweet. Many have tweeted the same, the only difference between those handles and mine is my faith, my name and my profession.