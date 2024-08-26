5 Bangladeshi Nationals Who Illegally Crossed Into India Arrested In Tripura

The arrests were made following a tip-off, said police.

Five Bangladeshi nationals who illegally crossed into Indian territory were arrested by the Tripura police and Border Security Force on Sunday in a coordinated operation.

The arrests were made following a tip-off, said Inspector Paritosh Das, officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station.

Mr Das said that the operation was launched after authorities received intelligence about the illegal entry of some Bangladeshi nationals in bordering Lankamura town on the outskirts of Agartala. Acting swiftly, the police and BSF detained the suspects. During interrogation, they admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals.

All five arrested are from Chapai Nawabganj district in the Rajshahi division of Bangladesh.

The police intend to produce the suspects before the court in Agartala, seeking remand for further interrogation to identify and arrest the cross-border touts involved in this illegal crossing at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The arrests point to the ongoing challenges of securing the India-Bangladesh border and the concerted efforts by law enforcement agencies to prevent illegal crossings.