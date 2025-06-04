13 Suspected Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained In Tripura

In a development that has stirred fresh concerns over cross-border infiltration and internal security in Tripura, thirteen individuals -including two women-were detained from a residence on the outskirts of Agartala by the Amtali police on suspicion of illegal entry from Bangladesh.

After prolonged interrogation by senior police officials and security agencies, the group was handed over to the Mobile Task Force (MTF) on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources indicate that the detained persons belong to the Mog and Chakma indigenous communities and are suspected to have links with the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), a political group in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts with a history of armed activity.

There is also unconfirmed intelligence suggesting a possible connection to the newly-emerged militant group called Tripura United National Front (TUNF), sources added.

According to preliminary investigations, the group reportedly crossed the international border illegally through Raishyabari in Dhalai district following a violent encounter on the other side of the border.

Officials said several of the male detainees were found with bandaged legs, pointing to recent injuries and raising suspicions about their involvement in armed clashes before entering Indian territory.

The group had been sheltering at the residence of one Nityananda Biswas in Biswas Para, near the Tripura Medical College in the Hapania locality.

They allegedly travelled over 170 kilometers from the border region to Agartala under the pretext of seeking medical attention - prompting questions about how such a long movement went undetected.

The investigation is ongoing, and an official clarification is expected soon.