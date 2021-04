Five persons were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly selling Remdesivir for Rs 45,000, police said.

Five persons were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly selling Remdesivir, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19, at Rs 45,000 per vial, police said on Saturday.

After a tip off was received, a trap was laid and five people were arrested on Friday night and seven vials of the anti-viral drug were recovered from them, said police official Vijay Akot.

They have been remanded in police custody till April 26, he added.