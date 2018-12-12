5 Arrested For Abusing BJP Lawmaker In Maharashtra

Rajendra Gavit intervened to stop a fight between two groups of joggers when incident happened.

Five persons were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly abusing BJP's Palghar Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Gavit in Bhayander in the district, police said.

A Naya Nagar police official said that the incident happened on Tuesday morning when Mr Gavit intervened to stop a fight between two groups of joggers.

Some of the people involved in the altercation abused the MP, he said.

Police said a case of rioting and unlawful assembly had been registered against five persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation was underway.

Mr Gavit could not be contacted and his personal assistant said the MP was in Delhi.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.