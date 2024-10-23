5,500 Drones Light Up Andhra Pradesh's Sky, Set 5 Guinness World Records

Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 saw 5,500 drones flying in the sky.

Thousands of drones flew over Andhra Pradesh, creating various formations including the national flag, Lord Buddha, an airplane and a drone itself. It was the largest drone show, organised as part of Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, at Punnami Ghat on the banks of River Krishna on Tuesday.

Thrilled to witness the spectacular Drone Air Show with 5,500 drones and cultural events at the Amaravathi Drone Summit today. Under the visionary leadership of CM @ncbn garu and PM @narendramodi ji, we're committed to making Andhra Pradesh the Drone Capital of India and the… pic.twitter.com/vTfmHEJHWf — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) October 22, 2024

Five viewing areas were set up for thousands of visitors who gathered by the river bank to witness the drone display and a laser show.

The largest drone show created five Guinness World Records under the categories - Largest Planet Formation, Largest Landmark Creation, Largest Plane Formation, Largest Flag Display and Aerial Logo Display.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu joined the people of Amaravati to watch the drone show. Congratulating the organisers and participants, he wrote, “This is the dusk that marked the dawn of the drone era in Andhra Pradesh, with the future hovering right above us - and it's looking bright!”

This evening, I joined my people of Amaravati to watch a brilliant drone show that made five Guinness World Records. I congratulate all the organizers and participants for their talented performances and for making this event a grand success. This is the dusk that marked the dawn… pic.twitter.com/ktef3aUgAY — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2024

Chief Minister Naidu aims to build Amaravati the drone capital of India and Andhra Pradesh a centre for drone innovation.

At the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, Chief Minister Naidu addressed drone manufacturers and enthusiasts and shared with them a vision for drone tech in Andhra Pradesh. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “To facilitate the growth of the drone industry, I have announced 300 acres of land at Orvakallu in Kurnool District. We aim to train 35,000 drone pilots and scale up indigenously developed, cost-effective drone applications. Within 15 days, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will formulate a new policy to establish a favourable environment for drones and emerging technologies in AP, in collaboration with all stakeholders.”

Chief Minister Naidu emphasised using drones for the greater good like they were leveraged during the Vijayawada Flood relief operations.