The drone exhibition will take place on October 22 and 23 in Amaravati. (Representational)

Over 5,000 Drones To Take Part In Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

More than 5,000 drones will take part in the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, set to be held in the capital of Andhra Pradesh today. The two-day national summit, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, will take place on October 22 and 23, aiming to create a platform for industry experts, researchers, students, and innovators.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Naidu and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will attend the event.

The drone exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Drone Federation of India, will be held at Punnami Ghat on the banks of the Krishna River today.

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Investments, stated that the Andhra Pradesh government seeks to harness the potential of drones for various applications, including surveillance, agriculture, and transportation of goods. The coalition government hopes this initiative will create job opportunities.

The state government is targeting investments of Rs 2,000 crore in the drone sector and aims to generate 30,000 jobs. A new Drone Policy is also expected to be announced.

"Different sessions on drone manufacturing, disaster monitoring, logistics, law enforcement, agriculture, health care, and other applications will be arranged, featuring speakers from various states who will share their insights," Mr Kumar said in a statement.