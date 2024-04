The earthquake hit Chamba at around 9:30 pm (Representational)

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Chamba town in Himachal Pradesh this evening. Strong tremors were felt across the town and also in Manali, which is around 100 km from Chamba. No major damage has been reported so far.

The earthquake hit Chamba at 9:34 pm, at the depth of 10 km, said National Center for Seismology.