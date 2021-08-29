45,083 Coronavirus Cases In India, 3.5% Lower Than Yesterday

Active Covid cases have declined to 3,68,558 in India. Active cases constitute 1.13 per cent of total infections. 35,840 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 3.18 crore.

The recovery rate has been high over the past many months. It is currently at 97.53 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.57 per cent - less than 3 per cent for 34 straight days in a sign of relief. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

Kerala has been reporting over 30,000 cases for four days straight with 31,265 infections on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the prime objective of the government was to save the lives of the maximum number of people in the pandemic and added that the state's Case Fatality Rate was below the national average.

With 61 fresh cases and no deaths on Saturday, Delhi has maintained low numbers in the recent weeks. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that schools in the capital for classes 9-12 will reopen from September 1 adding that students will need parents' permission and no one will be forced to attend the classes thanks to a hybrid system.

Over 73.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total doses administered in the country has exceeded 63.09 crore so far, the health ministry said.

According to a study published in The Lancet journal, around half the people hospitalised with COVID-19 experience at least one persistent symptom up to 12 months after the infection. The research on 1,276 patients from Wuhan, China, shows that around one in three people still experienced shortness of breath after 12 months.

A new study has revealed that the side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab against COVID-19 in 12-15-year-olds at high risk of complications from the infection are likely to be mild to moderate and clear up quickly because of certain coexisting conditions. The findings of the study were published in the journal ''Archives of Disease in Childhood''.

A lockdown of Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will be extended, authorities announced Sunday as they struggle to quash a stubborn coronavirus Delta variant outbreak. Almost seven million people in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state were scheduled to exit a four-week lockdown on Thursday, but it was cancelled as cases rose by 92 overnight.

The number of coronavirus patients in US hospitals breached 1 lakh on Thursday, the highest in eight months, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care system. Covid hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month in US.