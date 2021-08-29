Coronavirus Live News Update: Over 60.25 Crore Covid Doses Provided To States, Union Territories, Says Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that 60,25,95,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the direct state procurement category The ministry further said that 1,51,58,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline.
"More than 4.20 crore (4,20,58,316) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it said. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 containment measures will remain in force across the country till September 30, 2021, said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday.
Assam logs 586 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,88,025 on Saturday as 586 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus deaths to 5,636, a health bulletin said.
Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 123, followed by Golaghat (71) and Barpeta and Jorhat (36 each).
Four fresh fatalities were recorded in Barpeta, while Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural and Nagaon reported one death each.
The state now has 6,087 active cases, while 5,74,955 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 675 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 97.78 per cent.
Kerala Announces Night Curfew From Next Week Amid Covid Surge
The Kerala government on Saturday declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Read Here