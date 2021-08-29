Coronavirus Live News Update: Over 60.25 Crore Covid Doses Provided To States, Union Territories, Says Centre

COVID-19 in India: The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that 60,25,95,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the direct state procurement category The ministry further said that 1,51,58,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline.

"More than 4.20 crore (4,20,58,316) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it said. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 containment measures will remain in force across the country till September 30, 2021, said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases: