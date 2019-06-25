44 Pilgrims From Telangana On Way Back From Kailash Mansarovar Stranded

44 people from Telangana stranded in Hilsa area of Nepal

Forty-four people from Telangana are stranded since the last four days near the Nepali town of Hilsa. The travel agency with whom they were registered abandoned them while returning from their pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

Hilsa is in the northwest part of Nepal and it borders Tibet.

One of the passengers of the group said they were registered with the Southern Travel agency for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and had started their journey on June 13.

"We reached and visited Kailash Mansarovar. But after that we have been brought to Hilsa, a border area close to Manasarovar, and have been left abandoned," he said.

"The Southern Travels, who brought us here, has left us and they are not responding to our calls since last four days," he further added.

The passenger said that the area, where they have been stranded, is completely surrounded by hills and a few of them are gradually falling sick. Women, especially, are facing a lot of problems.

"I request the state government to help us get back to our homes safely," he added.

The group of 44 people belong to two different regions in Telangana.