44 Dead In Uttar Pradesh In 4 Days After Having Adulterated Liquor

The UP police has started a crackdown on illicit liquor manufacture and sales

44 people have died in the last four days after consuming adulterated liquor in Uttar Pradesh. Officials say while 36 died in Western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, eight deaths were reported from eastern UP's Kushinagar.

With nearly a dozen people still in hospital, doctors say the number of deaths could rise.

In Saharanpur, the UP police claim the liquor was smuggled in from neighbouring Uttarakhand by a villager who then distributed it to others. In Kushinagar, the government says the liquor could have originated in Bihar - where ironically there is total prohibition.

The Saharanpur District Magistrate said a man had distributed some 30 pouches of liquor that resulted in the deaths. "If early treatment was taken then the death toll would be much lesser. The second thing is that a man called Pintu came back with 30 pouches and sold them. One or two pouches have been recovered and anyone who drank from those pouches is also dead or in hospital," said District Magistrate AK Pandey.

The state police has started a crackdown on illicit liquor manufacture and sales at the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Raids have been conducted in various parts of the state including Banda where a large quantity of illicit liquor was seized.

"We will catch everyone involved, either this side of the border or that side. This will be an ongoing operation. We cannot deny the deaths but we will clamp down, we have been applying pressure on the border areas and we don't know the manufacture of spurious liquor in our areas," said Saharanpur Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh government has already suspended the District Excise Officer and District Excise Inspector of Kushinagar, among many others.