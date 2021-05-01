PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Teg Bahadur At Delhi's Sis Ganj Gurudwara On 400th Parkash Purab

Guru Teg Bahadur 400th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara and offered prayers

Paying tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, on his 400th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice and his supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi and offered prayers.

The gurudwara was built by Sikhs at the site where the ninth guru was beheaded by the Mughals in 1675.

The Prime Minister said Guru Teg Bahadur is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden.

We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/62teTxLJsp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021

PM Modi tweeted, "On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many."

Officials said PM Modi visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara without any special security arrangements.



