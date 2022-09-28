40-Foot Veena In Ayodhya As Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar, Inauguration Today

Lata Mangeshkar died at a Mumbai hospital in February this year.

A 40-foot veena, weighing 14 tonnes, has been installed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as a tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary.

The giant replica of the musical instrument has been installed at a prominent intersection named Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to virtually attend the inauguration. Besides, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy will also be present at the event to which religious and political leaders have been invited.

Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

A cultural event has been organized at the Ram Katha Park in the city and an exhibition based on the life of the singer is also on display.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 this year. She has won three National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for the movies, Parichay, Kora Kagaz, and Lekin. Among her most iconic songs is the patriotic composition, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.