4-Year-Old Kidnapped, Raped In Rajasthan, Accused On The Run: Police

The accused left the girl near her hut after committing the crime, said police

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Hindaun in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Saturday.

She was fast asleep in her hut when the accused allegedly kidnapped and raped her, they said.

The girl has been medically examined. She is undergoing treatment and police teams are searching for the accused, Karauli Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said, adding that a case has been registered.

The accused left the girl near her hut after committing the crime, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)