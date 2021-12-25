4 Terrorists Killed In 2 Separate Anti-Terror Ops In Jammu And Kashmir

Over 150 suspected terrorists have been killed by security forces this year (Representational)

Four terrorists have been killed in two separate anti-terror operations by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today, the police said. The first operation was carried out this morning in the Shopian district where two terrorists were hiding in the district's Chowgam village.

During the ensuing operation, both terrorists - whose identities are yet to be established - were killed, the police said.

Hours after the Shopian encounter, another operation was launched in the Tral area where two more unidentified terrorists were killed. No further details were provided.

Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in the Shopian district and two of the Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind were gunned down in the Tral area. One of the four, one was an expert in dealing with improvised explosive devices, the police said reported news agency PTI.

A large cache of arms was recovered from the terrorists, officials said.

Over 150 suspected terrorists have been killed by security forces this year.

Some of the encounters have become controversial after families alleged that their relatives were killed and wrongly branded as terrorists.