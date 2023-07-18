4 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Major Anti-Terror Op In J&K's Poonch

This is the first major successful operation against terrorists in the area. (Representational)

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday.

The gunfight broke out at Sindarah in Surankote area of Poonch last evening after a joint operation of the army and police in the area.

This is the first major successful operation against terrorists in the area after multiple attacks in Rajouri and Poonch since January this year.

Earlier on Monday, security forces killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the district. Major "war like stores" including one AK-74 rifle with magazine, 11 rounds and other items for sustenance were recovered, officials said.