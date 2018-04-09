20 Children Dead As School Bus Falls Into Gorge In Himachal The school bus overturned as it slipped into the gorge and came to a complete stop on the middle of the hillside in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, the rescuers said

75 Shares EMAIL PRINT A team of the NRDF has reached the accident site at Kangra's Nurpur town Kangra: Twenty schoolchildren were killed when the school bus they were travelling in skidded and fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, news agency ANI reported.



The bus belonging to a private school overturned as it slipped into the gorge and came to rest in the middle of the hillside, the rescuers said.



A team of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have reached the accident site. Rescue operation is on. Some children are still trapped inside the mangled bus, news agency IANS reported.



The students are from Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School. Many of them who were in the bus today were in Class 5 and below, IANS reported.



"I have been told nine children died and several got injured. I have spoken with the chief secretary... the NDRF was immediately deployed," Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told ANI. "Rescue operation underway with the help of locals. I have ordered for a magisterial probe," he said.



With inputs from ANI and IANS



