4 Soldiers Injured In Blast Near Line Of Control In J&K, 3rd Incident In A Week

Four Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were injured in a blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the third blast along the Line of Control in last one week in which two soldiers were killed and six others were injured.

The nature of the blast is still unclear as the Army has not issued a formal statement so far.

A senior Army officer NDTV that all the three blasts were accidental.

According to reports, an explosion took place when troops were patrolling the LoC at Nowshera sector in Rajouri on Tuesday morning. The injured soldiers were evacuated and airlifted to Army's command hospital in Udhampur.

On June 9, two soldiers were killed in an "accidental" grenade explosion in the Kamalkote near the Line of Control in Uri sector. The fallen soldiers were identified as Sowar Chavan Vikram Balkrishna and Sapper Jadhav Arjun Rajendra.

On June 12, two soldiers were injured in a blast at the LoC in Poonch sector. There were conflicting reports about the nature of the explosion as the Army did not issue any official statement.

On Sunday, there were reports of firing along the LoC in Balakote, Mendhar sector in Poonch. Some reports suggest it was a ceasefire violation but there was no statement from the Army about the incident.

Meanwhile, Operation Sherawali, to track-down a group of terrorists, is going on for last three weeks in Rajouri district.



