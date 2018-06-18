4 People Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir With 1 Kilogram Heroin

A police team set up a checkpost on Bhadarwah-Jai Road and intercepted a car. During a search of the vehicle, 1 kg heroin, 150 grams of charas and cash Rs 2,49,900 in cash were seized from the four people, they said.

A case has been registered at Bhaderwah Police Station (Representational)

Bhaderwah:  Four people were arrested from Bhaderwah belt of Doda district today with 1 kg heroin, charas and over Rs 2 lakh in cash, police said.

SSP Doda Shabir Ahmed Khatana said, "We have arrested 4 inter-state narcotic smugglers with a huge consignment of heroin along with cannabis, chitta and cash."

The arrested accused, identified as Mehboob Ahmed Butt, Irshad Ahmed, Irshad Tantray and Nisar Ahmed, used to procure drugs from Kashmir and supply those in Bhadarwah, he said.

A case has been registered at Bhaderwah Police Station in this regard and investigation is underway, the police said.

