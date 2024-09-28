4 Of Family Electrocuted While Trying To Save Their Cow In West Bengal: Cops

The incident happened at Takimari in the evening, police said. (Representational)

Four members of a family were electrocuted in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday after coming into contact with a live wire while trying to save their cow, police said.



The family members were identified as Paresh Das (60), his wife Dipali, son Mithun (30) and grandson Suman (2), they added.

Mithun was taking back the cow from the field when the animal came in contact with the livewire that lay submerged in the water that accumulated outside the shed. As he tried to save the cow, he was electrocuted.

Hearing his screams, Paresh and Dipali rushed to his aid and both were electrocuted. Suman was with Dipali and he also died on the spot, police said.

Mithun's wife was not at home when the tragedy struck, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, they added.

