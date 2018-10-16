4 New Judges Appointed To Gujarat High Court

As on October 1, the Gujarat High Court was functioning with 27 judges, short of 25. It has an approved strength of 52, a Law Ministry data said

Four new judges have been appointed to the Gujarat High Court

New Delhi: 

Four new judges were appointed to the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday. A notification issued by the Law Ministry said advocate Umesh Amritlal Trivedi, and judicial officers (judges of the lower courts) Ajaykumar Chandulal Rao, Vireshkumar Bhavchandbhai Mayani and Ashutosh Pushkerray Thaker have been appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

On Monday, four judges, all from the Bar, were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court.

As on October 1, the Gujarat High Court was functioning with 27 judges, short of 25. It has an approved strength of 52, a Law Ministry data said.

