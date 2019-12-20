4 Men Sentenced To Death In 2008 Jaipur Blasts In Which 80 Were Killed

2008 Jaipur blasts: String of synchronised blasts in May 2008 was deadliest by the Indian Mujahideen

Four people who have been found guilty of involvement in multiple bomb explosions that killed 80 in Jaipur in 2008 have been sentenced to death by a court in Rajasthan's capital. One person has been acquitted. The blasts in Jaipur over 10 years ago had also left over 170 injured. Sentencing is on December 20.

The four convicts who received the death sentence are Mohammad Saif, Sarwar Aazmi, Salman and Saifur Rehman. The fifth one, Shahbaaz Hussain, has been acquitted.

Three more accused are in Tihar Jail in Delhi. The entire conspiracy was believed to have been planned by one Mohammad Atin from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, who was subsequently killed in the Batla House encounter in Delhi.

The four sentenced to death, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, had carried out the blasts on Atin's instructions. They bought explosives - ammonium nitrate which was then mixed with shrapnel - and left on cycles which were parked at nine locations in the city. All the bombs went off between 7.20 and 7.45 pm.

The court on Thursday also upheld the prosecution's version that two more of the accused in this case were killed in the Batla House encounter in Delhi.

The string of synchronised blasts that took place in Jaipur in May 2008 was among the deadliest attacks carried out by the Indian Mujahideen. Of the 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were planted, nine went off.

The accused, Shahbaaz Hussain, who was acquitted on Thursday, had been charged with sending an email claiming responsibility for the blast and for it to have been the handiwork of the Indian Mujhahideen, but there was no evidence to prove that he had sent the email from a cyber cafe in Sahibabad. Shahbaaz Hussain is an MTech in Computer Science and ran a cyber cafe in Lucknow.