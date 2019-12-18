4 Found Guilty For 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts That Killed 80, 1 Acquitted

The blasts in Jaipur in 2008 had killed 80 and left over 170 injured

Four people have been found guilty of involvement in multiple bomb explosions that killed 80 in Jaipur in 2008. One person has been acquitted. The blasts in Jaipur over 10 years ago had also left over 170 injured.

Three more accused are in Tihar Jail in Delhi. Terror group Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal is suspected to be the mastermind behind the bomb attacks in the city popular with tourists.

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad also suspect that two others involved in carrying out the bomb blasts in Jaipur were killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police at Batla House in 2008.