4 Men Killed After Car Rams Into Tree In UP's Mathura: Cops

Four people were killed and one was seriously injured on Wednesday when a car rammed into a tree in this district, police said.

The accident took place near Pilkhuni village under Raya police station limits, they said.

The car was travelling to Mathura from Baldeo town of the district, police said.

Five people were injured and rushed to district hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh kumar Pandey said.

Those killed were identified as Achal (25), Akash (21), Yogesh (22) and Ankit (21) -- all residents of Mathura.

The injured, Shailendra Kumar, has been referred to Agra for better treatment.

A probe is on into the matter and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

