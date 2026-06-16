4 Meets In 12 Days: Congress Scrambles To End Punjab Infighting Before Polls

As Punjab heads toward the 2027 assembly elections, political momentum in the state is clearly building - but not at the same pace across the board. While rivals have moved aggressively to capture ground-level space, the Congress finds itself grappling with delays in organisational decision-making, a factor that could prove costly in the long run.

The Congress central leadership has failed to resolve the infighting within the Punjab Congress cadre. Now it is taking feedback from MPs, MLAs and grassroot leadership to resolve the matter.

Congress Steps Up Strategy, Lags on Ground

In just 12 days, Punjab's top leadership has been summoned four times, underlining the seriousness with which the Central leaders are approaching the state unit. Senior leaders, including state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and others, have been part of these deliberations.

The focus remains on reviewing Punjab's political landscape, strengthening organisational structure, and initiating early discussions on candidate selection across all 117 constituencies.

Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has indicated that the party aims to prepare candidates well in advance to ensure effective grassroots engagement, especially in case of early elections.

However, despite these strategic discussions, the Congress is yet to translate its planning into visible on-ground mobilisation.

Rivals Gain Early Advantage

Other political parties, in contrast, have shifted into campaign mode.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has announced a state-wide outreach programme, planning rallies in all assembly constituencies since last month. Led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the initiative focuses on reconnecting with voters by highlighting past development works and presenting a new vision for Punjab.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has also stepped up its efforts, with Arvind Kejriwal leading roadshows across the state. The party is leveraging its governance record and adopting an aggressive outreach strategy.

The BJP has focused on internal restructuring in inject fresh energy . Recently, the party named Jat Sikh Kewal Singh Dhillon as its state chief.

Warning Signs for Congress

The contrast is becoming increasingly evident: While the Congress is still engaged in internal consultations, its rivals are occupying political space at the grassroots level.

This delay comes despite Congress emerging as the second-largest opposition force in recent civic polls - an indication that the party still retains a support base in the state. However, failure to capitalise on this momentum through timely organisational decisions and early campaigning could weaken its position.

Elections in Punjab are often shaped by early narrative-building and sustained ground engagement - areas where the Congress currently appears to be trailing.

The Cost of Delay

If the party does not accelerate its decision-making process and translate strategy into action soon, the consequences could be significant. Late mobilisation not only affects voter outreach but also limits the time available for candidates to establish credibility and connect with constituents.

With SAD focusing on rallies, AAP leveraging governance through roadshows, and BJP reorganising its structure, the electoral battlefield is already taking shape.