4 Maoists Killed In Encounter With CRPF Commandos In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

4 maoists were killed in an encounter with the Commando Battalion or CoBRA unit of the CRPF

Four maoists were killed in an encounter today in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. A gun battle broke out between maoists and a special unit of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF early this morning.

The gunfight began around 6 am when a Commando Battalion for Resolute Action or CoBRA unit, was on a search mission in deep forested area around one kilometre from Bimapur in Jagargunda area.

"Four bodies of maoists in uniform, one Insas rifle and two 303 rifle were recovered," said a CRPF official.

The specialised unit of the CRPF proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare continues with the deep combing of the forested area, he added.



