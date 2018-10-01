4 Manipur University Professors Suspended For 'Misconduct'

The four professors have been charged with "misconduct".

The crisis-ridden Manipur University has suspended four professors as disciplinary proceedings were "contemplated/pending" against them for alleged misconduct.

Y Amar of economics department, N Nimai (physics), M Ranjit (mathematics) and N Debananda (biochemistry) have been charged with "misconduct", an order signed by registrar in-charge M Shyammesho said. Though the suspension order was signed on September 29, it came to light on Monday.

The four were members of the Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA). Except Y Amar, others were mentioned in an FIR lodged on September 20 by the university's acting vice-chancellor, K Yugindro Singh, who accused them of kidnapping, wrongful confinement, attempt to murder, among others.

The four members Mr Singh had gone to the central university to assume the charge of acting V-C, as per orders of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, but was allegedly gheraoed by agitators.

The MUTA, as well as the Manipur University Students' Union (MUSU) and Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA), have been demanding that the FIR be revoked and the 15 arrested teachers and students be released.

Security forces had raided the university hostel and the residential quarters at around 1 am on September 21 and taken 89 students and six teachers into custody, following an agitation on the institute's campus the previous day. The four suspended professors were not among those arrested.

Eighty students were released later, while seven and two students are in judicial and police custody respectively. The six teachers were also in judicial custody.

A prolonged battle between former vice-chancellor A P Pandey and the students and teachers have hampered academic activities for over four months.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the university, recently placed Mr Pandey under suspension as an inquiry was underway into the allegations of irregularities against him.

Mr Singh was appointed as the acting V-C soon after the suspension of Mr Pandey.