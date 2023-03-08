4 Killed As Car Rams Into Towing Van After Jumping Divider In Nashik

Police said one injured person was taken to hospital. (Representational)

Four persons were killed and another was injured when their car crashed into a towing van in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near Igatpuri on the Mumbai-Agra national highway around 4 pm, said an official.

The car was on its way to Mumbai from Nashik when one of its front tyres burst, following which it jumped the divider and crashed into a towing van which was taking another damaged car to Nashik, he said.

Four passengers of the Mumbai-bound car-- two men, one woman and a little girl -- were killed on the spot, while another person was injured. He was admitted to a private hospital, the official added.

The dead were yet to be identified.

